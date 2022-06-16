Culver’s giving out free custard, cheese curds to support Orlando nonprofit

ORLANDO, Fla. – Culver’s is bringing a special food truck to 17 stops across the U.S., handing out free frozen custard and cheese curds in support of nonprofits, and it is making a stop in Central Florida.

Culver’s is bringing its “From Wisconsin With Love” food truck to Wekiva Springs State Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, according to the company.

The event is part of a $10,000 donation the fast-food chain will be giving to ELEVATE Orlando, which looks to provide at-risk children with mentorship and educational and professional development programs.

“We look to really support the ongoing mission of preparing kids in school for success in their communities,” said Allison Demmer, Culver’s Marketing & Public Relations Manager. “And we realized that ELEVATE did that so well for the students in the greater Orlando community.”

The owner of the Culver’s in Casselberry, Luke Ryva, will be working with the “From Wisconsin With Love” food truck to supply the cheese curds and custard for the event, according to Demmer.

Some of the children who take part in ELEVATE will be shadowing the Culver’s team as well.

“The ELEVATE students will be shadowing our Culvers team members who will be on-site at the event to help show them what their role looks like in the restaurant when we think about teaching them hospitality and how to treat guests with kindness and be a part of the community,” Demmer said.

The Wekiva Springs stop is the last Florida location on Culver’s tour, which is set to wrap in September.