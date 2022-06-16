FIFA announces World Cup 2026 host cities

FIFA awarded the 2026 World Cup to the United States, Canada and Mexico back in 2018. Photo by Catherine Ivill

ORLANDO, Fla. – FIFA announced the venues it will partner with for the World Cup soccer matches, though Orlando’s Camping World Stadium will not be among those selected.

While the Orlando-based stadium was originally up for consideration with 16 other venues, FIFA brought forth the official listings for its selected venues Thursday, choosing the following host cities:

Vancouver, Canada

Seattle, Washington

San Francisco, California

Los Angeles, California

Guadalajara, Mexico

Kansas City, Missouri

Dallas, Texas

Atlanta, Georgia

Houston, Texas

Monterrey, Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico

Toronto, Canada

Boston, Massachusetts

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Miami, Florida

New York, New Jersey

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be hosted by three countries, including the United States, Canada and Mexico. The three countries were announced as World Cup hosts back in 2018.

Furthermore, 2026 will mark the first 48-nation World Cup — up from the 32-team format used since 1998 — with 16 groups of three nations.