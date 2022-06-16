No injuries reported at Hydrologic fire in Ocala, fire department says

Fire crews putting out fire in the back of a truck at a Hydrologic in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. – A commercial fire sprang up Wednesday afternoon at a Hydrologic Plumbing Supplies in Ocala, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

According to the department, employees in the building were able to evacuate safely as fire crews headed to the scene.

Hydrologic in Ocala caught fire Wednesday, leading fire crews to arrive at the scene to put it out (Ocala Fire Rescue)

The department said a dumpster, part of the building’s wall and the back of the semi-truck had gone up in flames by the time crews arrived at 5:30 p.m.

Records show crews were able to knock down the truck fire in about three minutes, with the other two fires being put out by 5:42 p.m.

Semi-truck that had caught fire at a Hydrologic in Ocala (Ocala Fire Rescue)

Ocala police also arrived at the business to assist crews. Ocala Fire Rescue said no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

At this time, no information has been released as to the cause of the fire.