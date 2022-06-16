VIDEO: Fire burns building near Mills 50 area in Orlando

Business fire on Colonial Drive in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando firefighters sent multiple crews to a burning commercial building near the Mills 50 area.

The Orlando Fire Department responded at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday to the structure fire at 716 E. Colonial Drive, records show.

Three chiefs responded to the fire, as well as three tower trucks, five engines, a heavy rescue vehicle and an air unit, the department said.

Photos and video of the scene shared on Twitter by Orlando firefighters show smoke and flames erupting from the small property.

Additional video of the fire on East Colonial Drive.

The building was vacant and no injuries were reported, firefighters said.

No other details were released.