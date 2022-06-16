84º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

1 dead in fire at auto shop near Orlando

Blaze burns Orlando Garage Auto on Grand Street near I-4

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Orange County, Fire
A fire breaks out on Grand Street in Orlando. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fire broke out Thursday morning at an auto shop in Orange County, killing one person, officials said.

The fire was reported around 6 a.m. at Orlando Garage Auto Inc. on Grand Street, between Interstate 4 and Rio Grande Avenue near Orlando.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Orange County Fire Rescue said crews arrived and found “heavy fire and smoke, with exposures to a separate warehouse.”

Fire officials said one person died in the blaze, but no other details have been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email