1 dead in fire at auto shop near Orlando

A fire breaks out on Grand Street in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fire broke out Thursday morning at an auto shop in Orange County, killing one person, officials said.

The fire was reported around 6 a.m. at Orlando Garage Auto Inc. on Grand Street, between Interstate 4 and Rio Grande Avenue near Orlando.

Orange County Fire Rescue said crews arrived and found “heavy fire and smoke, with exposures to a separate warehouse.”

Fire officials said one person died in the blaze, but no other details have been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

