1 dead in fire at auto shop near Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fire broke out Thursday morning at an auto shop in Orange County, killing one person, officials said.
The fire was reported around 6 a.m. at Orlando Garage Auto Inc. on Grand Street, between Interstate 4 and Rio Grande Avenue near Orlando.
Orange County Fire Rescue said crews arrived and found “heavy fire and smoke, with exposures to a separate warehouse.”
Fire officials said one person died in the blaze, but no other details have been released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
#BLDFire 1500 block of Grand St. Calls at 6:03am with reports of business on fire. Crews arrived to heavy fire & smoke w/ exposures to separate warehouse. 1 fatality. Fire out. No other details related.— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) June 16, 2022