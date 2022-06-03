Fire damages Red Robin restaurant in Orlando

A Red Robin in Orlando is damaged by flames.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fire broke out at a Red Robin restaurant in Orlando, damaging the building.

The Orlando Fire Department responded to the restaurant on South Semoran Boulevard in Lee Vista Promenade around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Video shows when crews arrived, there was smoke coming out of the doors and windows of the building.

The department said the fire damaged the outside and inside of Red Robin.

There were no reported injuries in the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.