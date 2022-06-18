Missing, endangered Fort McCoy man, 83, sought by Marion County deputies

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies on Saturday said a search had begun for a man living in Fort McCoy who was last heard from a week ago and is considered endangered.

Prince Douglass, 83, last spoke to his family on June 11 and was reportedly seen around that date walking from his home on 12880 NE 110th Avenue Road in Fort McCoy, deputies said. His family on Friday said they could not get in contact with him, later visiting his residence and discovering Douglass was gone and that his cell phone and wallet had been left behind.

Douglass’ age and the circumstances around his disappearance prompted concern for his well being among family and law enforcement, according to a news release.

He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 138 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair, deputies said.

Anyone with knowledge of Douglass’ whereabouts was asked to call 911.