1 killed in Marion County shooting

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – One person was killed in a shooting Tuesday morning in Citra, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the 17770 block of NE 22nd Court around 11:30 a.m.

[TRENDING: Freak fishing accident: Boy airlifted to Florida hospital after catfish stabs him in chest | 2nd case of monkeypox found in Orange County, 1 case in Seminole County, records show | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

When deputies arrived, they found the victim, described only as a male, shot to death.

No other details, including the age of the victim, have been released.

Sheriff’s officials said major crimes detectives and the forensic unit are investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.