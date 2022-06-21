Anime Festival Orlando returns after COVID forced cancelation

ORLANDO, FLA – Anime Festival Orlando returns this weekend to the Wyndham Orlando Resort after being canceled last year due to safety precautions for COVID.
AFO is a multi-day celebration of all things related to Japanese animation and pop culture, according to AFO’s website.
The event runs from June 24-26.
AFO will have guests — including voice actors and musicians — that will be sharing their knowledge in the anime industry, according to its website.
This is the convention’s 10th year in Orlando.
Ticket prices range from $35-$100
To purchase tickets or for more information about the convention, visit AFO’s website.