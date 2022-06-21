Anime Festival Orlando returns after COVID forced cancelation

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 07: Cosplayers attend day 3 of Anime Expo 2018 held at Los Angeles Convention Center on July 7, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, FLA – Anime Festival Orlando returns this weekend to the Wyndham Orlando Resort after being canceled last year due to safety precautions for COVID.

AFO is a multi-day celebration of all things related to Japanese animation and pop culture, according to AFO’s website.

The event runs from June 24-26.

AFO will have guests — including voice actors and musicians — that will be sharing their knowledge in the anime industry, according to its website.

This is the convention’s 10th year in Orlando.

Ticket prices range from $35-$100

To purchase tickets or for more information about the convention, visit AFO’s website.