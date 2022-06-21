Name a better combo: Bacon beer bash brings fun to Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Bacon and beer seem like a good combination, but an even better one may be bacon beer. Yes, bacon-flavored beer.

Live music, food trucks and bacon beer are coming to Brevard County this weekend for the Bacon Beer Bash, starting at 10 a.m., at Intercoastal Brewing Company

There will be five bacon beers to try:

Elvis - Hefe - Peanut butter, banana and bacon.

Pineapple Jalapeno Bacon - Sour - Bacon, jalapeno and pineapple.

Bacon Old Fashioned - Amber - Bacon, orange peel, cherry and bourbon.

Dad Made Breakfast - Stout - Maple, bacon and coffee.

Smoked Bacon - Light lager - Bacon.

Multiple vendors will be at the event along with several food trucks, including The Bearded Chef, BurgerRobs, Dusty Joe’s and Hungry Hippies 321.

There will also be an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and a free pig sampling.

The buffet will serve delicious foods from hash browns with diced poblano and red onion smothered with bacon-fat sausage gravy to an omelet station.

To buy the breakfast buffet ticket, click here.

If you’d like to view what vendors will be attending or learn more, click here.

