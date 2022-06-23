Here’s a list of ‘taro-ific’ boba tea places to try in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Whether you are looking for a refreshing drink or you are a bubble tea fan, here is a list of boba places you can try in Central Florida.

Boba, or bubble tea, originated in Taiwan in the early 1980s. The drink consist of tea with tapioca balls. For more adventurous drinkers, many places offer toppings like jelly, aloe very, red bean and cheese mousse.

1. Shen Tea

This is a bubble tea café that brews its premium tea leaves daily and offers various toppings like popping boba and jelly.

Shen Tea also offers desserts and Korean corn dogs.

Website: https://shenteaboba.com

Hours: Open every day from 11 a.m.- 8:30 p.m.

Address: 2254 Aloma Ave. Winter Park, FL 32792

2. Tea Largo

Tea Largo is a hidden gem in Lakeland that offers dairy and dairy-free bubble tea with a variety of toppings and flavors. It sells its own tea in big bags for all the tea lovers.

Tea Largo also has Acai bowls, coffee and smoothies.

Website: https://tealargo.com

Hours: Monday to Saturday 7 a.m.- 8 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Address: 4634 Cleveland Heights Blvd., Lakeland, FL 33813

3. Royal Tea

Milk, fruit, boba and mousse teas from RoyalTea on Colonial Drive. (Image: RoyalTea US)

They are the first boba store to bring the authentic Asian style tea to the U.S, according to their website.

Royal Tea has more than 130 franchise locations in China and their tea is freshly brewed with modern technology and infused with natural ingredients.

Website: https://www.royalteaus.com

Hours: Open every day from 11 a.m.- 10 p.m.

Address: 714 N Mills Ave., Orlando, FL 32803

4. Ding Tea

It has been in the great Orlando area since 2021 and the restaurant’s tea is made fresh to order.

Ding Tea also offers Asian street foods like Takoyaki fries and popcorn chicken.

Website: https://www.dingteaorlando.com

Hours: Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Friday to Saturday 11 a.m.- 9:30 p.m.

Address: 4680 Millenia Plaza Way, Orlando, FL 32839

5. Milk Tea Cafe

The Kissimmee tea café offers authentic Chinese/Taiwanese boba and ramen.

It’s known for a variety of tea and ramen options.

Hours: Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m.- 10 p.m. Friday to Saturday 11 a.m.- 10:30 p.m.

Address: 3242 John Young Parkway Suite A, Kissimmee, FL 34741

6. Hidden Tea

It’s known for fresh ingredients free of additives or preservatives.

Hidden Tea is also known for toppings like Flan pudding, yogurt, crystal and regular boba.

Hours: Monday to Saturday 12 p.m.- 9 p.m. Sunday, Closed

Address: Inside House of Pho, 8261 S John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32819

7. Sago Tea Bar

It’s known for boba milk tea being influenced by Filipino desserts making it a unique spot in Apopka.

Sago Tea offers milk tea, slushies, coffee and specialty drinks.

Website: https://sagoteabar.com

Hours: Monday to Thursday 12 p.m.- 9 p.m. Friday to Saturday 12 p.m.- 10 p.m. Sunday 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Address: 452 S Hunt Club Blvd., Apopka, FL 32703

8. Krungthep Tea Time

The store’s name is the abbreviation of Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, the capital of Thailand. They are known for their Thai cuisine and for blending the complex Thai flavors (spicy, sweet, sour and salty) into a perfect combination.

Website: https://www.krungthepteatime.com

Hours: Open daily from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Address: 1051 W Fairbanks Ave. Winter Park, FL 32789

9. Teamont Boba

The downtown Clermont store is known for aesthetic drinks and for offering authentic fresh tea and fresh toppings.

Teamont Boba cooks its tapioca pearls daily.

Website: https://teamontboba.com

Hours: Tuesday to Thursday 12 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday to Saturday 12 p.m.-9 p.m. Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Closed.

Address: 821 W Minneola Ave., Clermont, FL 34711

10. Idrink Boba & Sandwiches

This Minneola-based, Vietnamese family-owned bubble tea shop is known for its cute decor, drinks and delicious food.

Idrink has milk tea, slushies, specialty drinks, baos and Vietnamese sandwiches.

Website: https://idrinkboba.com

Hours: Monday to Saturday 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Sunday 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Address: 556 S Hwy 27 Suite A, Minneola, FL 34715