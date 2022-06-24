Reports: Walt Disney Co. to cover employee travel expenses for abortions

FILE - The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Aug. 7, 2017. Russias invasion of Ukraine has thrown business plans into disarray and forced a growing number of the worlds best known brands to pull out of a country that's become a global outcast as companies seek to maintain their reputations and live up to corporate responsibility standards. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Walt Disney Co. is reportedly the latest company to offer to cover employee travel expenses for abortions.

According to published media reports, Disney sent a letter to employees Friday, saying it would offer the benefit for family planning for any worker who cannot access abortion care where they live.

The company said it already had a travel benefit to cover other health-related issues, such as cancer treatments and transplants.

Disney, which is Central Florida’s largest employer, told The Washington Post that it recognizes the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

“We remain committed to providing comprehensive access to quality and affordable care for all of our employees, cast members and their families, including family planning and reproductive care, no matter where they live,” Disney said in a statement to The Post.

A new Florida law going into effect in July would ban abortions after 15 weeks, with exceptions for the life of the mother. Gov. Ron DeSantis promised Friday to expand abortion restrictions in the state.

Disney is the latest company to offer coverage of travel expenses for abortions since a draft of the Supreme Court’s decision was leaked in April.

Amazon, Starbucks, Yelp, JPMorgan Chase, Tesla, Microsoft, Citigroup, Dick’s Sporting Goods and other companies told employees they would offer a travel benefit in the last few months.