Orlando women’s organizations to hold abortion rally in wake of Roe v. Wade decision

ORLANDO, Fla. – A rally is being held in Orlando Friday evening after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion case in a historic ruling.

The Emergency Rally to Protect Abortion Access will be hosted from 5-6:30 p.m. outside the Renaissance Theatre Company at 415 E Princeton St. in Orlando.

Various local women’s organizations, activists and politicians will be in attendance, including Greater Orlando Now, the League of Women Voters, Florida Rising and Orlando Rep. Anna Eskamani.

According to the rally event page, these individuals and groups are meeting to “discuss the potential devastating impact of this decision, the status of abortion in Florida, and what we need to do to protect abortion access in our state.”

Roe V. Wade, the 1973 case that found constitutional protection within the 12th Amendment to a woman’s right to an abortion, was upended by a majority decision on Friday. The decision comes as part of the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which was a challenge to Mississippi’s law banning abortions after 15 weeks.

The majority opinion, which ended nearly 50 years of abortion protection, was penned by Justice Samuel Alito, with Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett joining.

Chief Justice Roberts said he concurs with the ruling but also said he would have upheld the Mississippi law at the center of this case without overturning Roe.

Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sototmayor and Stephen Breyer were the only ones to dissent the ruling.

This comes after a draft opinion from February about the abortion case was leaked to the public in May and confirmed as true by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Despite the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe, that does not mean that abortion is now illegal throughout the U.S. The ruling allows each state to decide their own laws surrounding abortion, and potentially other reproductive rights.

For more information about the rally, click here.