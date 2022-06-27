Second Harvest Food Bank receives $775K in federal funding

U.S. Rep Val Demings presents $775,000 in federal funding to Second Harvest Food Bank.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida received $775,000 in federal funding for one of its training programs on Monday.

The nonprofit’s Culinary Training Program provides economically disadvantaged adults with culinary and life skills training. More than 425 students have graduated from the program, according to a press release.

U.S. Rep. Val Demings, who represents Florida’s 10th congressional district, presented the funding and said in a press release that the pursuit of happiness and opportunity are some of the “most sacred American values.”

“Second Harvest’s work has been a key partner as we continue to build our economy, create good new jobs and ensure that Central Florida remains a great place to visit, to go out and to live,” Demings said.

The food bank also received $26,000 from Volusia County on June 21. The nonprofit collects, stores and distributes donated food to more than 500 partners in six Central Florida counties: Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Brevard and Volusia.

Second Harvest President and CEO Derrick Chubbs said in the release that the federal funding is a win for Central Florida’s hospitality sector and for workers and their families.

“For nearly a decade, the Culinary Training Program has been transforming lives by providing Central Floridians with sustainable job skills to pursue a career in our bustling food service industry,” Chubbs said.