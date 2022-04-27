Second Harvest sees increased need for food help in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Second Harvest Food Bank has been busy across Central Florida since the pandemic started getting food into the hands of those in need.

On Wednesday, with the help of Bethune Cookman University students and volunteers from the Mind of Christ Ministries, the food bank filled the trunks of residents in Daytona Beach. It’s an area the food bank calls a “hotspot” with a recent increased need.

“Right now, it’s really hard especially with the gas. I’m on a fixed income so this is really a blessing,” said resident Denise Andrews.

Second Harvest leaders said they typically see about 300 to 500 cars go through distribution lines but on Wednesday, Mind of Christ leaders estimated that about 800 cars went through, some with multiple households in one car.

“We’re seeing an uptick and especially in the Daytona Beach area of Volusia County we are seeing the numbers increase now. You’d hope they’d be going down but the rising cost of gas, inflation, what have you, the numbers are just increasing,” said Jackie Nitti with Second Harvest.

Gas prices, grocery prices and rent payments are up and are making the distribution lines longer.

“When it comes to making a decision of getting a medication or whether you’re going to buy something to eat so if we can make the difference that’s what we’re here to do,” said Pastor Victor Miles with Mind of Christ.

If you or someone you know needs help, Second Harvest’s website lists all of the food distribution sites throughout Central Florida.