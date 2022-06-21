Volusia County donates $26,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank

VOLUSIA COUNTY – The Second Harvest Food Bank received nearly $26,000 in donations at the Volusia County council meeting Tuesday, according to the county.

The funding came from two annual events: a charitable fund drive organized by the county and local government and the county’s annual State of the County banquet, officials said.

Second Harvest partners with more than 80 local agencies in Volusia County to help combat hunger in the community, according to a news release.

The food bank said it is able to convert every dollar donated into $9 worth of food and with every $10 they are able to fund 40 meals. The group added Tuesday’s donation should provide more than 104,000 meals to the needy.

“Second Harvest Food Bank can’t do the work that we do without generous donors like county employees or community partners, like you all,” said Stephanie Marie Palacious, director of advocacy and government relations, who was present Tuesday to receive the check. “Thank you so much for thinking of Second Harvest and the people that we serve.”