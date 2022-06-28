Here’s where you can see Fourth of July fireworks around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla – July Fourth, or Independence Day, is a federal holiday that celebrates when the Continental Congress formally adopted the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.

For those who want to celebrate this holiday in Central Florida, here is a county-by-county list that details where to watch firework displays.

Brevard County

Cocoa

Symphony Under The Stars 2022

The city of Cocoa is hosting “Symphony Under The Stars,” a free family-friendly concert performed by the Brevard Symphony Orchestra at Cocoa Riverfront Park on July 4 at 8 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.

People are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. Food for purchase will also be available.

For more information, click here.

Cocoa Beach

Cocoa Beach Fireworks

You can see fireworks at 9:15 p.m. on July 3 at the Fischer Park Beach.

The park will be closed all day July 3 to pedestrians and cars.

For more information, click here.

Melbourne

Fireworks Viewing at Green Gables

Watch the fireworks from 7-10 p.m. on July 4 overlooking the Indian River Lagoon at the Green Gables at Historic Riverview Village.

Organizers encourage people to bring lawn chairs. There will be music, food and booths.

It will cost $10 per car and $15 at the door.

To purchase tickets, click here.

MelBOOM, Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration 2022

Watch the fireworks at Front Street Park on July 4. The event will feature food trucks, a skydiving show and free parking.

Fireworks will be happening at 9 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Palm Bay

2022 Palm Bay Independence Day Celebration

The City of Palm Bay’s Annual Independence Day Celebration will return to the Palm Bay Campus of Eastern Florida State College.

The celebration will be held from 5-9 p.m. on July 2 with fireworks around 9:15 p.m. The event will feature more than 20 food trucks, vendors, live music and a kids’ zone with free inflatables, games and face painting.

For more information, click here.

Titusville

Red White and Boom over North Brevard

The city of Titusville is having a free family event with a firework viewing.

It features food vendors, music and other family activities.

It will be held from 7-10 p.m. on July 4 at Chain of Lakes Park.

Viera

Great American Celebration Fireworks in Viera

Viera will be having a firework viewing at 9 p.m. on July 4 at the USSSA Space Coast Complex.

People will have the option to watch it online.

For more information, click here.

Flagler County

Palm Coast

Fireworks Over the Runways

The Flagler Executive Airport will be hosting a firework viewing from 4-9 p.m. on July 3.

It also will be having aircraft participations throughout the event.

For more information, click here.

Lake County

Clermont

4th of July Red, White and Boom!

The celebration will be on July 4 at Waterfront Park with food trucks, live music and fireworks over Lake Minneola.

The event will be from 7-10 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Eustis

Hometown Celebration

The city will be hosting a July Fourth celebration on July 2 in Ferran Park.

The free family-friendly event will be held from 5-9:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Leesburg

4th of July Celebration

The city will be hosting a July 4 celebration from 6-9:15 p.m.

The free event will be at the Ski Beach at Venetian Gardens with activities for the whole family.

For more information, click here.

Mount Dora

Freedom on the Waterfront

Mount Dora will be having a fireworks display from 4-9 p.m. on July 3.

The event will be held at Elizabeth Evans Park and Gilbert Park.

For more information, click here.

Tavares

4th of July Parade and Fireworks featuring the band SLICKWOOD

The event will be held at the Wooton Park from 4:45-9:30 p.m. on July 4.

There will be live music, parades, community vendors and fireworks.

For more information, click here.

Orange County

Apopka

July 4th Celebration at the Apopka Amphitheater

The city of Apopka will be having its event from 6-9 p.m. on July 4.

The event will be held at the Northwest Recreation Complex. Organizers recommend residents bring lawn chairs.

Avalon Park

Fourth of July Celebration in Downtown Avalon Park

Avalon Park will be having its Independence Day celebration from 5-9 p.m. on July 4.

The event will be held in Downtown Avalon Park with live music, an apple pie bake-off and a bike parade.

Baldwin Park

Baldwin Park Independence Bash

Baldwin Park will host its celebration from 6-10 p.m. on July 3. The free event will include music, dancing, a beer garden, food trucks, balloon artists and more.

Fireworks begin over Lake Baldwin at 9:15 p.m.

Orlando

Fireworks at the Fountain

The city of Orlando and News 6 are teaming up for the 45th annual Fireworks at the Fountain event this Fourth of July at Lake Eola Park from 4-10 p.m. on July 4.

Spectators are encouraged to arrive early to find a great viewing spot and enjoy family-friendly activities, including live music, a kids play zone and access to the playground.

Fireworks will be starting at 9:15 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Winter Garden

SPEED LIMIT 70 Party in the Park

Winter Garden will be having the event on July 4.

A band will play on the balcony from 6-9 p.m. and the firework show will be held at 9:15 p.m. at Newton Park.

There will be food and games for the whole family.

For more information, click here.

Osceola County

Kissimmee

Monumental 4th of July

The city of Kissimmee will be celebrating the holiday on July 4 with live music, food vendors and fireworks.

The festival will run from 6-9 p.m. at Kissimmee Lakefront Park.

St. Cloud

4th of July Celebration

The city will be holding its event from 5-9 p.m. on July 4 at the St. Cloud Lakefront Park.

There will be live music, food trucks, a beer garden, a kids’ zone and fireworks.

For more information, click here.

Seminole County

Altamonte Springs

RED HOT & BOOM

The event will be held from 4-11 p.m. on July 3 at Cranes Roost Park.

There will be performances, live music, food and fireworks.

For more information, click here.

Longwood

Independence Day Celebration

The second annual celebration is being held from 5-9 p.m. on July 2.

There will be live music, food trucks and free admission.

For more information, click here.

Oviedo

Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks Show

The event will be at the Oviedo Mall from 5-9 p.m. on July 2.

There will be carnival rides, food trucks and live entertainment.

There will also be face painting and street performers.

Tickets are available for purchase online. Click here to learn more.

Sanford

Star Spangled Sanford

The event on the Riverwalk will happen from 7-10 p.m. on July 4.

There will be food, drinks and fun before the fireworks show at 9:15 p.m.

Click here to learn more.

Winter Springs

Celebration of Freedom

Face painting, water balloon toss, food trucks and more will bring the fun to Winter Springs from 5-9:30 p.m. on July 4.

The free outdoor event will be at Central Winds Park.

For more information, click here.

Volusia County

Edgewater

EDGEfest 4th of July Celebration

Music, vendors and food are coming to Kennedy Park in Edgewater on July 4 starting at 6 p.m.

There will be a fireworks display at dusk.

Click here for more information.

DeBary

Freedom Fest

DeBary will be holding its Fourth of July celebration at Gemini Springs Park from 4-11 p.m. on July 4.

There is free admission and the fireworks/laser show will start at 9:15 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Deltona

Deltona’s All American Celebration Blast

Deltona will celebrate the holiday “with fireworks and (a) good old-fashioned party” starting at 5 p.m. on July 4.

Enjoy music, games and food for the Independence Day celebration with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Lake Helen

Celebrate Independence!

Lake Helen will be celebrating with fireworks, craft vendors and food trucks starting at 11 a.m. on July 5.

The fireworks will popping in the sky at 9 p.m. at Blake Park.

Click here for more information.

Orange City

Fireworks & Fun

Port Orange will be celebrating Independence Day from 5-9:30 p.m. on July 2 at Valentine Park.

It will feature a band, food and a kids’ zone with fireworks starting at 9:15 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Ormond Beach

Independence Day Celebration

The city of Ormond Beach will be having food trucks, music and more to commemorate the Fourth of July.

The event will be held from 8-9:30 p.m. on July 4 at the Rockefeller Garden.

For more information, click here.

New Smyrna Beach

1776 Celebration of the 4th

New Smyrna Beach will be celebrating July Fourth at 7:30 p.m. on July 2 at the Sportsman Shark Bite 50.

Click here for more information.

Port Orange

4th of July Spectacular

Port Orange will be celebrating July Fourth from 5:30-9 p.m. on July 4.

The celebration will be at the City Center Park, offering music, food trucks, a car show and a fun zone.

For more information, click here.