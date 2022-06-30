No fireworks allowed, unpredictable weather expected July 4 weekend on Volusia beaches

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County gave Independence Day beachgoers a lowdown of what rules they’re expected to follow on the seashore, as well as the latest outlook on a “mix” of pleasant and inclement weather throughout the holiday weekend.

Citing “a great safety hazard” and negative impacts to nesting sea turtles, it’s prohibited to use or even possess fireworks on Volusia County beaches, in beachfront parks or at beach access points such as ramps, walkways or boardwalks, the statement reads. Visitors were told to “leave the fireworks to the professionals, or run the risk of serious repercussions,” those being the surefire confiscation of the fireworks and one’s potential arrest over them.

[TRENDING: Florida’s Freedom Week: Here’s a list of what to buy tax-free | Think it’s hotter when you walk the dog at night than you’re used to? Here’s why | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The county noted that SB 140, a 2020 Florida law that attempted to explicitly allow the use of fireworks on certain holidays with few exceptions, does not apply to Volusia County beaches.

Alcohol, glass containers and pets are also prohibited on Volusia County beaches, with vehicles only allowed in certain areas and subject to speed limit enforcement.

The weather forecast Friday to Monday was expected to “include a mix of sun, storms, moderate surf and afternoon high tides,” the county said, also warning of unpredictable afternoon thunderstorms which could pose a threat. Rumbles of thunder mean it’s time to leave the beach and get indoors, the county said.

It was recommended that beach guests find a spot close to a staffed lifeguard tower, preferably in front of one, in order to stay visible in the event of an emergency. The county suggested downloading the Volusia Beaches application for Apple and Android smartphones to access real-time updates on lifeguard tower staffing, access ramps, beach conditions and so on.

Ad

Earlier warning was given for the reopening of one ramp in particular, however, with the 27th Avenue beach ramp in New Smyrna Beach expected to be usable July 2 to help address the holiday demand, the county said.

“While there are still some punch list items remaining, the ramp is expected to only have temporary weekday closures from here on out. The full complement of beach ramps - 23 in total - will open no earlier than 8 a.m., and all vehicles must exit the beach before 7 p.m.,” the statement reads. “Parking is also available in the county’s many off-beach parking lots.”

Finally, when all is said and done, Volusia County said it would prefer if you cleaned up after yourself. That means guests should flatten their sand sculptures, fill in holes and otherwise leave with at least everything you brought along, the statement reads.

Ad

Should you want to polish your heart of gold and participate in a beach cleanup, trash bags are available for free at all tollbooths, and scheduled cleanup events will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. July 5 in the following places:

Tom Renick Park, 1565 Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond Beach

Sun Splash Park, 611 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach

Mary McLeod Bethune Beach Park, New Smyrna Beach

For more information, click here to visit the Volusia County Beaches website.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: