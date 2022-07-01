Lightning strikes, critically injures child in Florida

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A child was struck by lightning and critically injured Thursday in Florida, fire rescue said.

Firefighters were called to Williams Park in Riverview, southeast of Tampa, around 4 p.m.

The child was injured at a boat ramp and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Firefighters said the child, whose age has not been released, was in critical condition.

Florida ranked No. 1 in the Top Ten States by Total Lightning density and No. 2 in the Top Ten States by Total Lightning Count in 2021, according to the annual lightning report by Vaisala.

Here are some of the tips the National Weather Service offered for storm safety: