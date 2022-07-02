Large crowds expected at Volusia County beaches for 4th of July

Huge crowds are expected to fill Volusia County beaches for the Fourth of July and beach safety is adding extra staff to make sure everyone stays safe this holiday weekend.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Huge crowds are expected to fill Volusia County beaches for the Fourth of July and beach safety is adding extra staff to make sure everyone stays safe this holiday weekend.

This weekend is all about celebrating America’s freedom. For Stephanie Medina, there’s no better way to do that than with family at the beach.

“It’s a beautiful day. Wanted to go show them the beautiful beaches of Florida,” Medina said.

They set up along Daytona Beach with their chairs, tents and grills.

“We have a little bit of everything...things for the kids, things for adults, food. All the good stuff,” she said.

They joined the large crowds expected to fill Volusia County’s 47 miles of seashore this holiday weekend.

“It’s a beautiful weekend. We’re expecting large numbers and we’re here to take care of everybody,” Capt. AJ Miller with Volusia County Beach Safety said.

Miller said they’re all hands-on deck. He added even though Volusia County Beach Safety is facing staff shortages, they’re bringing in every available lifeguard to work this weekend.

“We’ve got over 100 working just today between our dispatchers, ATV patrols, the red lifeguard towers and our red beach officer trucks,” he said.

As families celebrate the Fourth, Miller reminded them alcohol and fireworks aren’t allowed on Volusia County beaches. He added beachgoers are safest when they swim in front of staffed lifeguard towers.

“We have had some really big rescue weekends over the past couple of weeks. The surf has laid down a little bit. That doesn’t mean the rip currents have gone away. The rip currents are still out there,” Miller said.

Medina said they’re excited to just spend the Fourth together.

“Being locked up for a couple years, it’s definitely refreshing to step outside for the holiday, enjoy family, not be cooped up and do it safely,” Medina said.

Miller is encouraging everyone this weekend to download the Volusia County Beaches app to get updates on beach conditions, find out which lifeguard stands are staffed and much more. Click here for more information.