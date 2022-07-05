85º

Body found in retention pond off Lake Mary Boulevard in Sanford

Sanford police launch death investigation

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Seminole County, Sanford
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A body was found Tuesday morning in a retention pond in Sanford, according to fire officials.

The Sanford Fire Department said one person was found dead in a pond off Lake Mary Boulevard.

Sanford police said investigators and crime scene technicians responding to the scene after 8 a.m., but no other details have been made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

