Body found in retention pond off Lake Mary Boulevard in Sanford

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A body was found Tuesday morning in a retention pond in Sanford, according to fire officials.

The Sanford Fire Department said one person was found dead in a pond off Lake Mary Boulevard.

Sanford police said investigators and crime scene technicians responding to the scene after 8 a.m., but no other details have been made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

