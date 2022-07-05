80º

Windy City meets City Beautiful: Taste the flavors of Chicago at this Orlando event

À La Cart creates Chicago-themed event

Maria Briceno

Chicago dog (Pixabay)

ORLANDO, Fla – The tastes of the Windy City are coming to the City Beautiful this weekend.

À La Cart is showcasing the city’s flavors during Chicagopalooza starting Friday through Sunday, from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

According to its website, there will be food trucks featuring Chicago-themed dishes and beers from Chicago-based breweries.

The beers on draft that will be offered during the event are:

  • Goose Island ~ 312 Lemonade Shandy (Fruited Wheat)
  • Goose Island ~ Hazy Beer Hug (Hazy IPA)
  • Hubbard’s Cave ~ Chocolate Covered Strawberries (Imperial Pastry Stout)
  • Lagunita’s ~ The Waldos’ Special Ale (Triple IPA)
  • Phase 3 ~ DDH Bold-er (Hazy Triple IPA)
  • Une Annee ~ Peche (Barrel-Aged Peach Sour)
  • Une Annee ~ Pils (Pilsner)

For more information, click here.

