Windy City meets City Beautiful: Taste the flavors of Chicago at this Orlando event

ORLANDO, Fla – The tastes of the Windy City are coming to the City Beautiful this weekend.

À La Cart is showcasing the city’s flavors during Chicagopalooza starting Friday through Sunday, from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

According to its website, there will be food trucks featuring Chicago-themed dishes and beers from Chicago-based breweries.

The beers on draft that will be offered during the event are:

Goose Island ~ 312 Lemonade Shandy (Fruited Wheat)

Goose Island ~ Hazy Beer Hug (Hazy IPA)

Hubbard’s Cave ~ Chocolate Covered Strawberries (Imperial Pastry Stout)

Lagunita’s ~ The Waldos’ Special Ale (Triple IPA)

Phase 3 ~ DDH Bold-er (Hazy Triple IPA)

Une Annee ~ Peche (Barrel-Aged Peach Sour)

Une Annee ~ Pils (Pilsner)

