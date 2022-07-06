Man arrested for meeting with ‘minor’ who was undercover officer, reports show

LAKE MARY, Fla. – A 28-year-old man was arrested after arriving at a predetermined location to meet with a minor, who was an undercover law enforcement officer, reports show.

Edwin Nazer was arrested for traveling to meet with a minor for sex and solicitation of a minor to engage in sexual activity in Lake Mary on Tuesday, according to a Seminole County Sheriff’s Office report.

Nazer had been messaging an undercover law enforcement officer who was under the persona of 14-year-old girl on a dating app from June 30 through July 5, deputies said. He agreed to meet with the minor on Tuesday but was met by SCSO agents.

According to the SCSO report, Nazer confessed to acknowledging the “minor’s” age and sex act, but he said he was only going to “see how the 14-year-old looked and was going to leave right after.”

According to the report, an officer asked Nazer why he messaged “sex” and specified “without protection,” and Nazer responded that he made a mistake, reports showed.

Nazer faces two charges with a total $80,000 bond.