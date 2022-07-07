Florida man stabs girlfriend after she confronted him about cheating, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla – A Florida man was arrested, accused of stabbing his girlfriend after she confronted him about cheating on Tuesday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jesus Figueroa Lopez, 42, was confronted about cheating after his partner saw him talking on the phone with an unknown female, according to the arrest affidavit.

Deputies said after being confronted, he was asked by his partner to pack his belongings and leave. Lopez said he was going to leave but he was going to kill her first.

Deputies said he punched the victim in the chest and stomach, and then grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed her in the chest, deputies said.

After the incident, Lopez panicked and he agreed with the victim to call 911 with the plan of saying that she stabbed herself, according to the affidavit.

This is the third incident of domestic battery that has occurred involving both parties, deputies said.

Lopez is booked at the Orange County jail with no bond and was charged with attempted second-degree murder, according to deputies.