🐐 Looking into goat yoga? Here’s where you can go in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla – Goat yoga is the new trendy workout of the season and experts say it can help with depression, improved flexibility and lower blood pressure.

This trend started back in 2016 by Lainey Morse in Albany Oregon.

Now Floridians can enjoy the workout too, so here is a list of goat yoga places in Central Florida.

Alaska Farms

The mini goat yoga idea started at Alaska Farms by the Fernandez sisters who wanted to combat stress by bringing happiness to the community.

They offer yoga mats and classes are on Saturdays and Sundays.

The yoga sessions are in an enclosed studio.

Price: $30 per person.

To book a class, click here.

Address: 9650 Berry Dease Rd, Orlando, FL 32825.

Wildflower Farm

This is a small farm located right at downtown Orlando that offers goat yoga classes, farm products and merchandise for sale.

They require people to bring their own mats, but they offer mats for rental or purchase.

Price: $22 per person.

To book a class, click here.

Address: 2218 Carrington Dr, Orlando, FL 32807.

Grady Goat Yoga

Grady Goat foundation has hosted over 20,000 goat yoga participants since 2017.

Grady Goat Yoga started with one baby goat who spread love and happiness to the humans around it.

They require people to bring their own mats, but they offer rentals.

Price: $37 per person.

To book a class, click here.

Address: 12551 Franklin Road, Thonotosassa, FL 33592.

Goat Yoga in DeLand

They are a family-owned farm in DeLand and have their sessions outside with fresh air, green grass and friendly goats.

They also allow goats to maintain their horns instead of burning them off.

Price: $30 per person.

To book a class, click here.

Address: 1065 S Beresford Rd. Deland, FL 32720.

The Little Yogi

They offer many opportunities to spend some time with little goats.

They provide mats.

Price: $31 per person.

To book a class, click here.

Address: 5613 W O Griffin Rd, Plant City, FL 33567.

Dim Jandy Ranch

They offer goat yoga to help improve mindfulness and meditation.

During goat yoga they will allow guest to take pictures and feed the goats.

Price: $25 per person.

To book a class, click here.

Address: 13151 Pinto Ln, Fort Myers, FL 33912.

Yoga Mix

Right at downtown Orlando, Yoga Mix offer a variety of yoga including goat yoga, puppy and bunny yoga.

Price: $20.

To book a class, click here.

Address: 420 E Church St #117, Orlando, FL 32801.