87º

Local News

Pub sub time: Whole chicken tender Publix subs are on sale this week

Price reduced to $7.99

Maria Briceno

Tags: Pub subs, Publix, Florida, Floridians, Chicken Tenders, Florida Foodie
(Credit: Publix)

ORLANDO, Fla – Calling all the pub sub lovers, Publix just announced a week-long sale of its sandwiches from heaven.

Whole 12-inch chicken tender Publix subs are on sale starting Thursday, according to Publix’s weekly ad.

[TRENDING: What’s that smell? Tons of stinky seaweed covers Central Florida coast | 8 Central Florida shops where the chocolate flows | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

You can save $2 and get a delicious chicken tender sub for just $7.99.

The sale runs from Thursday, July 7 to Wednesday, July 13.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Maria joined ClickOrlando.com in June 2022.