🛥️Fun on the water: Pedal Cruise Florida parties along Lake Monroe

SANFORD, Fla. – Summer calls for some breezy fun in the water and you don’t need to swim for this.

Florida natives and tourists can party and take a cruise on Lake Monroe while getting in their exercise time.

Pedal Cruise Florida is Orlando’s only pedal-powered party boat, according to its website. With a certified captain and a first mate, groups of up to 20 get to view Lake Monroe’s scenery.

The boats have 12 pedaling stations, a bar table, a stereo and even a bathroom. In case your group is tired, the boat has a motor too.

Along with bringing friends, Pedal Cruise Florida invites over your best friend—your dog. Private tours are pet-friendly and the cruise recommends bringing water bowls and food for your dog.

Visitors can bring drinks and snacks and while the boat provides cups, coolers and paper towels, it does not carry utensils and plates.

Lake Monroe is one of the lakes along the St. Johns River, the longest river in Florida at 310 miles long.

Most tours go around Lake Monroe, but some may stop to dock at a restaurant, bar or local attraction. The tour may even stop to visit wildlife along the St. John River.

According to Pedal Cruise Florida’s website, a Sanford cruise goes on for 90 minutes and a group tour is a two-hour ride. Cruises are sold by the ticket starting at $40.

Pedal Cruise Florida has also been offering discounts recently on its Facebook page.

This experience can be a rain or shine event, but the captain makes the call if it is safe.