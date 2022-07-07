91º

Off-duty 911 dispatchers rescue ducklings stuck in Melbourne storm drain

5 ducks saved, reunited with mother

Maria Briceno

Chelsea Picciotti rescuing ducks. (Melbourne Police Department)

MELBOURNE, Fla – Five little ducks were rescued after being stuck down a drain in Melbourne on Thursday, according to police.

The ducks were saved by three 911 dispatchers of the Melbourne Police Department who were on their way home following a shift, police said.

Chelsea Picciotti, Katie Brooks and Michael Delisle removed the drainage grate and saved all five ducklings, reuniting them with their mother duck, according to a Facebook post.

The post went on to thank the dispatchers for “always answering the call.”

