An advisory was issued to drivers in Marion County due to a 1,130-acre prescribed burn, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Crews in Marion County worked to put out a half-acre wildfire on Saturday, according to a Facebook post from Ocala Fire Rescue.

Authorities said the fire occurred in the 3100 block of Northeast 42nd Road and was spreading toward the north and south.

The fire was extinguished by both Ocala Fire Rescue and Marion County Fire Rescue with 1,000 gallons of water, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported.