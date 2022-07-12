Orange County deputies warn of scam calls claiming loved ones kidnapped, in an accident

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla – Orange County residents are being alerted of scam calls regarding family members or loved ones being kidnapped or in an accident.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says these extortion scams are not new, but they are going around again.

The callers are asking people to pay them to have their loved ones’ released.

Deputies said to not engage the callers or send them money since these calls are not real.

If anybody receives extortion calls, please contact law enforcement.