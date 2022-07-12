Orange County emergency rental assistance program to close this week

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program will stop accepting applicants Friday night.

The income-based program will continue to process submitted applications, but the portal will close at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

The county’s ERAP1 was first introduced back in March 2021 to alleviate some of the financial burdens stacked against vulnerable tenants amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, Orange County has distributed nearly $30.1 million through the program to tenants at risk of eviction, allocating more than $28 million to 4,674 residents with the average assistance costing about $6,000.

This is just one of the programs offered by Orange County to assist those facing imminent eviction due to financial hardships caused by the pandemic. Other plans include the COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program and the Eviction Diversion Program, which supplied $1.8 million and $11.2 million, respectively.

County officials said they are currently planning to institute a second emergency rental assistance program, ERAP2, expected to open in September of this year.

To find out more information on tenant and landlord eligibility and apply for the program, click here.

