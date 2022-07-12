Zebra Coalition accepting fall 2022 applications for LGBTQ youth scholarship

The Zebra Coalition, an Orlando non-profit providing services to LGBT youth ages 13 - 24 years old, is currently accepting scholarship applications for the 2022 fall semester as part of a program to provide more access to LGBT students.

ORLANDO, Fla. – For more than a decade, the Zebra Coalition has served LGBTQ youth and the Orlando nonprofit is continuing that tradition as it accepts scholarship applications for the 2022 fall semester.

It’s part of a program aiming to provide more access to LGBTQ students ages 16-24.

“Our primary focus areas are housing and mental health support. We also have a drop-in center on Mills Avenue where we have a ton of fun activities for youth and offer a ton of important supplies and basic supplies for youth when they need it,” Executive Director Heather Wilke said. “It’s so important because LGBTQ youth have a lot of needs that are separate from the general population. Like often times, (they) have experienced social isolation and bullying and have mental health issues which are specific to societal problems.”

And those problems can make it even more difficult for LGBTQ students to access education.

The coalition is currently accepting applications for the Jefferson R. Voss scholarship for the upcoming fall semester. To be eligible to apply, you must be a resident of Central Florida who demonstrates financial need, identifies as part of the LGBTQ community and is between the ages of 16 and 24.

Scholarships in the amount of $1,000 will be awarded and sent directly to the selected student’s institution of enrollment.

If selected, students will be notified by phone and email by August 5.

To learn more about the Zebra Coalition and how to help with their mission, visit them online here.

Prospective applicants have until Friday, July 15, to apply for the scholarship, which can be accessed here.

