Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ricky Martin headline LGBT briefing in Orlando

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ricky Martin headlined a news conference in Orlando Tuesday to announce a new Hispanic LGBT advocacy initiative.

Hispanic Federation, a nonprofit seeking to help Hispanic communities, announced the musical artists will be headlining in support of the initiative.

[TRENDING: Publix whole chicken tenders subs go on sale with higher price. Here’s how much you’ll pay | 5 things to do in Central Florida under $25 | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“The press briefing will take place at the height of Pride Month and just days after the 6-year remembrance of the 49 lives that were taken during the Pulse Club massacre,” the group wrote.

Ad

The group also said the conference will criticize the Parental Rights in Education Law, which sought to give parents more decisions over their children’s education and eliminated gender theory curriculum from grades K-3.