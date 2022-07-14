Ready for some thrifting? Orlando rummage sale happening this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla – The Blessed Trinity Council of Catholic Women is hosting their annual rummage sale this weekend at their church, according to their website.

Sale organizers said they will be offering a wide selection of items in Orlando like clothing for all ages and sizes, shoes, art, furniture, holiday décor, books, electronics, and more.

[TRENDING: Homebuyers backing out of contracts as interest rates rise | Video shows man’s shootout with law enforcement, bloody aftermath in Mount Dora | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

They will be having the sale starting Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The sale will take place at 4545 Anderson Road.

The church is offering free admission and parking.

Organizers are also offering the community the opportunity to help in other ways by volunteering (they are willing to sign community service forms for school), donating items and spreading the word, the church said.

For more information, people can message the church here.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: