65-year-old woman dies in Osceola crash after another car enters wrong lane, FHP says

Driver on SR-60′s eastbound lane entered westbound lane Monday morning

Ashley Bermudez

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 65-year-old woman died after a crash when a car entered the wrong lane in Osceola County on Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The woman was driving westbound on State Road 60 shortly after 6:20 a.m. at the same time a 31-year-old man drove a pickup truck eastbound on the same road, troopers said.

Investigators said the driver of the truck crossed over the yellow line and entered the westbound lane into the direct path of the sedan.

The New Port Richey man struck the woman’s sedan and remained at the scene, troopers said. According to FHP, the Hobe Sound woman died at the scene.

The pickup driver was uninjured, but three other passengers were in the vehicle, two of whom were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, FHP said.

This crash remains under investigation.

