Theft charges dropped against 2 men hurt in deputy shooting at Osceola County Target

Video shows four Osceola County Sheriff’s Office vehicles were rammed into prior to the fatal deputy-involved shooting of a 20-year-old in a Target parking lot last month, new documents released Monday show.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The theft charges against two men who were hurt in a shooting by Osceola County deputies in a Target parking lot were dropped, according to court filings.

Records show a no information notice was filed in the cases against Michael Gomez, 18, and Joseph Lowe, 19.

“From the investigation which has been made, it is the opinion of the writer that this case is not suitable for prosecution,” the notice reads.

Gomez and Lowe both faced a charge of petit theft stemming from a shoplifting incident that ended in a deputy shooting, records show.

The fatal shooting happened near the store at 4795 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in April. Jayden Baez, 20, was killed by the gunfire.

A car rammed into four Osceola County Sheriff's Office vehicles prior to a fatal deputy-involved shooting of a 20-year-old in a Target parking lot last month, new documents released Monday show.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, prior to the shooting, several deputies attended a pre-scheduled training at Bronson Memorial Highway near the Target on the night of the shooting, April 27.

“During the second part of the training, two detectives were in the Target parking lot and noticed suspicious behavior,” Sheriff Marco Lopez said in a news conference several days after the shooting. “A black Audi had caught their attention because they noticed the vehicle’s license plate was concealed by a piece of paper.”

According to Lopez, these detectives noticed four men sitting in the Audi. He said the detectives watched as two men from the car put on masks, possibly because of COVID, and pulled hooded sweatshirts down over their foreheads prior to entering the Target.

Lopez said after seeing this “suspicious behavior,” training was concluded and deputies were told to “gear up” and head to the Audi, though none of the deputies involved in the shooting were equipped with bodycams. According to Lopez, this is because deputies wear tactical gear during training, while bodycams are typically given to patrolling deputies.

Attorneys Mark NeJame and Albert Yonfa are accusing Sheriff Marcos Lopez of distorting the facts in the deadly shooting at an Osceola County Target.

According to deputies, a loss-prevention officer with the Target store was notified by the detectives of the suspicious activity. Lopez said the loss prevention officer saw Lowe and Gomez shoplifting. Deputies also said the employee “desired prosecution” for the theft.

In a statement, however, a Target spokesperson said the store does not want shoplifters prosecuted.

After Gomez and Lowe returned to the car, surveillance video showed several unmarked sheriff’s office vehicles move to box in the Audi. One of the vehicles appears to hit the front of the Audi, which then moves forward.

Several deputies then opened fire, killing Baez and hurting Gomez and Lowe, records show. An unidentified 17-year-old was also in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Gomez and Lowe, along with the family of Baez, are being represented by attorneys Mark NeJame and Albert Yonfa. The attorneys have been extremely critical of the sheriff’s office’s use of force and have accused investigators of distorting the facts of the case.

News 6 has reached out to the Orange-Osceola State Attorney’s Office, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and the men’s attorneys. As of this report, no comments have been given. This story will be updated as soon if we receive a response.

