CDC drops voluntary COVID-19 reporting program for cruise ships

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has removed its voluntary COVID-19 reporting program for cruise ships as of Monday.

The COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships was previously installed back in February to replace the expired Conditional Sailing Order and to provide cruise lines interested with the tools and accountability needed to uphold surveillance, documentation and reporting of COVID-19 cases onboard ships in U.S. waters.

[TRENDING: Florida woman found dead after falling in pond, being grabbed by 2 gators, sheriff says | 10 years in Florida: Wawa celebrates anniversary with free drink | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

According to the CDC, new guidance for cruise ships in regards to mitigating and managing COVID-19 transmission will be issued in the coming days.

Guidelines under the previous program were established to align with health and safety protocols and lessen the introduction and spread of COVID-19.

This decision comes after CDC officials lowered the threshold for cruise ships to meet a “highly vaccinated” status two months ago. On May 6, the health agency said for ships to considered “highly vaccinated,” 90% of its passengers must be fully vaccinated while 95% of crew members must be fully vaccinated.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: