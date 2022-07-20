Brevard County firefighters rescue sea turtle found on back porch

A crew in Brevard County Fire Rescue help a sea turtle find its way back to the ocean.

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – Firefighters in Brevard County rescued another sea turtle this month after it found its way onto someone’s back porch.

The crew of Station 64 rescued the turtle Tuesday morning in Melbourne Beach, according to the Brevard County Fire Rescue.

The crew used equipment commonly used to move heavy objects, and the sea turtle peacefully returned to the ocean, the county said in a Facebook post.

The sea turtle peacefully returned to the ocean, according to the Brevard County Fire Rescue. (Brevard County Fire Rescue)

Earlier this month, firefighters from the same station rescued a 200-pound sea turtle.

The crew was notified that the turtle was stuck under a boardwalk. The turtle was lined up with a narrow hole, and it just needed “a little push to get through.”

