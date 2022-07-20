92º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Brevard County firefighters rescue sea turtle found on back porch

Station 64 rescued the turtle in Melbourne Beach

Ashley Bermudez

Tags: Brevard County, Brevard County Fire Rescue, Sea Turtles
A crew in Brevard County Fire Rescue help a sea turtle find its way back to the ocean. (Brevard County Fire Rescue)

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – Firefighters in Brevard County rescued another sea turtle this month after it found its way onto someone’s back porch.

[TRENDING: Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining Month returns in August | These 5 tricks will help you cool your car off quickly in the Florida heat | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The crew of Station 64 rescued the turtle Tuesday morning in Melbourne Beach, according to the Brevard County Fire Rescue.

The crew used equipment commonly used to move heavy objects, and the sea turtle peacefully returned to the ocean, the county said in a Facebook post.

The sea turtle peacefully returned to the ocean, according to the Brevard County Fire Rescue. (Brevard County Fire Rescue)

Earlier this month, firefighters from the same station rescued a 200-pound sea turtle.

The crew was notified that the turtle was stuck under a boardwalk. The turtle was lined up with a narrow hole, and it just needed “a little push to get through.”

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Ashley joined ClickOrlando.com in June 2022.