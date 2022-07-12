85º

Florida firefighters help rescue 200-pound turtle stuck under boardwalk

Firefighters said it took 10-15 minutes to push turtle out

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Brevard County, Strange Florida
Brevard County fire rescue helps 200-pound sea turtle back to sea. (Brevard County Fire Rescue)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Firefighters in Brevard County helped rescue a 200-pound turtle that was trapped under a boardwalk on Friday.

According to Brevard County, the crew of Station 64 was notified by someone there was a turtle stuck under the boardwalk.

The crew found the turtle and a firefighter crawled underneath “to guide her,” the county said.

The firefighter said the turtle was lined up with a narrow hole she barely got through and she “just needed a little push to get through.”

“She was definitely tired and the turtle rescue society pulled up at the same time we got her out and made sure she got back down to the water,” the firefighter said, according to the county.

Firefighters said it took them 10-15 minutes to get the turtle out from underneath the boardwalk.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

