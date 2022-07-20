Lightning strikes landscaper in New Smyrna Beach, fire officials say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A man performing landscaping work in a New Smyrna Beach neighborhood was sent to the hospital Tuesday after being struck by lightning, according to the New Smyrna Beach Fire Department.

One of the neighbors, Mary Baluta, told News 6 she heard a loud storm outside after returning to her home on Middlebury Loop Tuesday. According to Baluta, there were two landscapers working for the neighborhood association outside on the lawn.

However, Baluta said a palm tree caught fire near her backyard during the storm.

“I came out here, and the two guys were in my driveway, and I said, ‘Are you OK?’” Baluta said. “And they go, ‘Yeah, but look.’ And they were showing me the palm trees on fire. I said, ‘OK, I’ll call 911.’”

Moments later, Baluta told News 6, one of the workers — the man whom fire officials said was hit by a lightning strike — fell to the ground.

“I called for the fire truck, and then the next thing was, ‘Please get an ambulance here because they are doing CPR on him; He’s out,’” Baluta said.

She added that neighbors rushed to the scene to help the man following the lightning strike.

“I don’t know who they were,” Baluta explained. “But people were coming out of the woodwork, and the one guy, I don’t know who he was, he was doing CPR on him.”

Baluta said she’s lived in her New Smyrna Beach home since the late 1990s and experienced some of the worst storms Florida had to offer. She told News 6 Tuesday evening’s storm was severe.

“Intense, yeah, big bolts of lightning all over,” she said. “It was horrible.”

