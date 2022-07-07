WATCH: Video shows lightning strike truck in Hillsborough County

Video shows lightning strike a car driving on the road in Hillsborough County.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A striking video shows lightning hit a truck driving down Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County on July 1, the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

The truck was traveling in the northbound lanes from Sun City Center just after 4 p.m. as the intense storm approached, deputies said.

A loud clap of thunder can be heard in the video before a fiery lightning bolt sparked flames and smoke on and around the truck.

According to deputies, no one was injured as a result of the lightning strike, but they urged people to be cautious during storms.

“Let this be a reminder, when you hear thunder, make sure you seek shelter, being inside your home, a business, or even your vehicle can save a life!” the sheriff’s office said.

