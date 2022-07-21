Florida school district to track students on buses. Here’s how and why

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A new program aimed at keeping Osceola County students safe will track when they are on a school bus, officials said.

The School District of Osceola County will start the Student Ridership Program on Aug. 10, the first day of school, according to officials.

The new program will require students to scan their student ID card into a tablet when they get on and off the bus, the district said.

Officials said the tablet will be installed next to the bus door and it will inform school administrators and transportation leaders when and where a student got off and on the bus.

Since the program is new, students will not be turned away if they forget their ID, however, eventually, it will be required for the bus, just like it is for school lunches, according to a news release.

The district said the new procedure will alert bus drivers when a child is trying to get on the wrong bus or at the wrong stop. The driver will not allow the students to get on or off the bus unless they have special permission from the school administration or transportation leaders.

The Ridership Program will also help the district determine how many students are relying on school transportation each day, and it will determine how much funding the district will receive every year, according to a news release.