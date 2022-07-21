5 new schools opening in Orange County. Here’s where they’re located

Orange County Public Schools is set to open five new schools in August.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla – Five new schools are opening in August in Orange County, adding student capacity in growing areas of the county.

The schools will be located in Apopka, Orlando and Winter Garden, according to the district.

Officials said the new schools are Hamlin Elementary, Hamlin Middle, Panther Lake Elementary, Kelly Park School and Stonewyck Elementary.

The schools add nearly 5,000 seats of capacity to the Orange County district, where there’s now a total of 210 schools.

Officials said the project represents a $156.2 million investment in students by taxpayers, developers and property owners.

The new schools will create about 1,155 jobs and the economic impact of the projects in Orange County is about $176.9 million, according to a news release.

Before school starts on Aug.10, officials said they will offer a sneak peek of the new schools for the community to see their “tax dollars at work”.

Here is the schedule: