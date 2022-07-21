🧦Insider exclusive: Troy Bridges zany sock collection

If you’re a fan of News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges, you know he wears a fun pair of socks every day.

Troy said in the video above that he doesn’t quite remember how his obsession with fun socks started or the first pair he debuted.

Once his family and friends, as well as viewers, caught on to Troy’s sock craze, they started gifting him socks.

His collection has grown to be quite large. From Florida themes to breakfast foods and everything in between, Troy seemingly has a sock for everything.

You can see Troy’s “socks of the day” on his Facebook page, where he shares all of his craziest pairs.