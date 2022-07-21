Orlando City loses friendly against Arsenal

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando City lost its friendly exhibition match 3 - 1 against Arsenal at Exploria Stadium Wednesday evening.

While both City and Arsenal were neck-and-neck during the first half of the game with a 1 - 1 score, Arsenal eventually took the lead in the last 20 minutes of the game.

Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson and Gabriel Martinelli scored the three winning goals for the Arsenal (Nelson received an assist from Bukayo Saka), and Facundo Torres — assisted by Antonio Carlos — scored the City’s single goal.

The friendly comes as part of the Arsenal team’s U.S. tour, which is set to end Saturday with a match against Chelsea at Camping World Stadium before Arsenal’s return to the U.K.

