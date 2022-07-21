79º

Teen girl shot by family member at Las Palmas at Sand Lake condos in Orange County

Accidental shooting investigated near Florida Mall

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Orange County, Crime, Shooting
A shooting is under investigation at an Orange County condo complex.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 17-year-old girl was accidentally shot by a family member early Thursday at an Orange County condo complex, deputies said.

The shooting was reported at 12:15 a.m. at the Las Palmas at Sand Lake condos on Sky Lake Circle near the Florida Mall.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said several family members were inside a condo when one of them accidentally fired a shot while mishandling a gun.

The bullet struck the girl, who was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to deputies.

No other details have been released.

