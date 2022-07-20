Teen charged in July 1 fatal shooting that killed woman in Orlando, state attorney says

Marquis Wilson, 17, is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the July 1 fatal shooting, according to the Orange-Osceola State Attorney's Office.

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando teen faces a manslaughter charge in connection with the July 1 fatal shooting of a woman, according to the Orange-Osceola State Attorney’s Office.

Marquis Wilson, 17, was arrested on July 12 in connection with the killing of Lucy Moreno around 8:15 p.m. in the area of 4487 Wheatley St., deputies said.

[TRENDING: Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining Month returns in August | These 5 tricks will help you cool your car off quickly in the Florida heat | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

An arrest affidavit shows deputies responded to the scene after a call from the victim’s aunt. Upon arrival, deputies said they saw two women standing outside near the car where the victim was found with a gunshot wound in her eye.

Moreno was transported to the hospital, where she died days later from her injuries, according to the affidavit.

Investigators said when they entered the Wheatley Street home, they saw and smelled bleach.

Wilson initially told deputies he heard Moreno scream, “Bae help!” and found her facedown on the floor before dragging her to the bathtub to address the injury to her eye, explaining he and a child were the only other people in the house when the shooting occurred, investigators said.

According to deputies, Wilson told them he “freaked out” and began cleaning the place with bleach, waiting 40 minutes before getting professional medical help for the victim.

“I didn’t know what to do,” Wilson told deputies. “I didn’t want the baby’s walker or feet to get bloody.”

Ad

Wilson later confessed to shooting Moreno “while playing around and flirting,” the affidavit reads.

An arrest affidavit shows multiple people came forward and told deputies they were informed of the shooting before emergency medical services or law enforcement were. Deputies said they believe six individuals, including Wilson, were at the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

Wilson is facing charges for manslaughter, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a minor charges and is being charged as an adult, according to the Ninth Circuit Court in Orange County.

The Orange-Osceola State Attorney’s Office filed charges against Wilson on Monday.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: