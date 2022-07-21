WATCH: Deputies release footage showing fatal shootout of kidnapping suspect

Newly released dashboard camera video from the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office shows the chase and subsequent shootout of 42-year-old kidnapping suspect Curtis Kimbrough in June.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – [WARNING: This video contains graphic images and language. Viewer discretion is highly advised.]

Newly released dashboard camera video from the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office shows the chase and subsequent shootout of 42-year-old kidnapping suspect Curtis Kimbrough in June.

According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, Kimbrough shot and kidnapped a 41-year-old woman in Osceola County and held another 33-year-old woman in his car before leading deputies on a car chase.

Video shows Kimbrough weaving in and out of traffic lanes as Indian River County deputies chased him into Brevard County.

Deputies said the pursuit ended near Old Dixie Highway and Foley Lane in Grant after the car became disabled, and the 41-year-old woman managed to escape to rescue.

“Curtis, you are completely surrounded,” a law enforcement agent can be heard saying in the video. “You have multiple firearms pointed at you. There is no way out. Open the door with your hands up.”

Curtis Kimbrough, 42, of Cocoa Beach. (Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

Video shows Kimbrough exiting the vehicle and pointing a gun at the 33-year-old before backing away into to a nearby wooded area.

“He’s using the person as a shield,” a member of law enforcement can be heard saying.

However, law enforcement from the Brevard County and Indian River County Sheriff’s Offices and the Sebastian Police Department soon located Kimbrough, who was dragging the woman across a field.

Video shows the first gunshot from law enforcement knocked Kimbrough to the ground, followed by more gunfire from law enforcement agents.

Kimbrough was killed in the exchange, and both women were taken to the hospital, deputies said. The 33-year-old was released the next day, though information about the 41-year-old’s condition has yet to be released.

