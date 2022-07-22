Body found in Davenport sparks investigation, deputies say

DAVENPORT, Fla. – A man whose body was found in Davenport Thursday has sparked an investigation into the homicide, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they found the man — identified as 22-year-old Jeremiah Brown of Georgia — “unresponsive” near Westside Boulevard and Ronald Reagan Parkway Boulevard.

Brown was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.

Deputies added the case appears to be an isolated incident. The sheriff’s office told News 6 that deputies are currently investigating the potential link between the homicide and a carjacking.

No information has been released regarding possible suspects at this time.

This is an active investigation. Check back with News 6 for updates.