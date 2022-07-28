10 cheesecake places in Orlando: celebrate National Cheesecake Day

(Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla – National Cheesecake Day happens every July 30 and to celebrate the special occasion, here is a list of several local places in Orlando that sell the delicious dessert made with cheese.

1. Light on The Sugar

They are a family-owned bakery and coffee shop that gives tea and pastries recipes an Asian twist.

Light on The Sugar offers traditional NYC cheesecake slices and their original creation of Ube Cheesecake.

They currently have two locations:

4270 Aloma Ave Ste 112, Winter Park, FL

Hours: Sunday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, closed.

501 Orlando Ave., ste 225, Winter Park, FL

Hours: Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, closed. Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, visit the website.

2. Better Than Sex

The dessert and bar business offers a variety of odd cheesecakes perfect to try for National Cheesecake Day.

Their summer item is the Smokin’ Smorgy Cheesecake, which is a chocolate cheesecake with marshmallows and meringue.

Another cheese item in their menu is the Popcorn Pimp Cheesecake, which is a vanilla bean cheesecake with sugar cookie dough crust with pieces of salted popcorn chocolate bark and covered in caramel sauce.

Address: 1905 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32804.

Hours: Wednesday and Friday 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, closed.

For more information, visit its website.

3. Se7en Bites

This restaurant specializes in southern comfort food with a modern twist.

They offer a made-from-scratch traditional southern cheesecake by the slice, but starting Thursday they are having their new Unicorn Bait Cheesecake.

Address: 617 N Primrose Drive, Orlando, FL, 32803.

Hours: Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit here.

4. Turci Pasta

This is a restaurant known for its delicious Italian food, but the hidden gem in its menu is the homemade Nutella Cheesecake.

The Nutella Cheesecake is served by the slice.

Address: 2120 Edgewater Drive Orlando, FL 32804.

Hours: Monday closed, Tuesday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit the website.

5. La Zucre Cake Boutique

This is a small bakery known for its delicious homemade baked goods.

La Zucre has a classic strawberry cheesecake made-from-scratch, but they also offer banana and strawberry cheesecake parfaits.

Address: 1502 N Semoran Blvd., Ste 112, Orlando, FL 32807

Hours: Sunday and Monday, closed. Tuesday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

6. Charlie’s Bakery & Creamery

This bakery has been open since 1971 and it has followed family tradition since.

They offer a variety of cheesecake flavors like raspberry, chocolate, pumpkin cheesecake, Reese’s peanut butter, turtle and red velvet.

Address: 3213 Curry Ford Rd., Orlando, FL 32806

Hours: Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit.

7. Loving Hut

The Loving Hut is a vegan Asian restaurant known for its many delicious options.

They are offering a vegan cheesecake made of silken tofu, vegan cream cheese, soy milk, vanilla, lemon juice and graham crust.

Address: 2101 E Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32803

Hours: Wednesday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday and Monday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, closed.

For more information, visit the website.

8. Moxie’s Cheesecakes

This is a local business in the Orlando area known for its original cheesecakes.

They offer the traditional one but also have fun flavors like the blueberry one.

Address: 319 S. Parramore Ave., Orlando, FL 32805.

Hours: Friday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit here.

9. Choulala Fine Pastries

This shop is known for its French pastries and baked goods.

Choulala is offering a mini raspberry cheesecake tart.

Address: 340 N. Park Ave., Winter Park, FL 32789.

Hours: Wednesday and Thursday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, visit here.

10. Mecatos Cafe & Bakery

Mecatos is a Colombian café and bakery that makes delicious goods with Latin flavor.

They offer the traditional cheesecake, but also have their unique Guava cheesecake.

Mecatos has four different locations across Orlando.

Downtown

20 N Orange Ave., Ste 102A, Orlando, FL 32801.

Hours: Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lake Nona

10783 Narcoossee Rd., Suite 125 – 129, Orlando, FL 32832.

Hours: Monday through Sunday, 7a.m. to 8 p.m.

Chickasaw/Lake Underhill

7790 Lake Underhill Rd., Unit 101, Orlando, FL 32822.

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Waterford Lakes

12400 Lake Underhill Rd. Unit 103, Orlando Fl 32828.

Hours: Monday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit Mecatos’ website.